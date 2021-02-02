Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on February 2, 2021 issued the weather forecast for Cambodia from February 3-9, 2021.

The Ministry states that between February 3-7, 2021, Cambodia will be affected by moderate to strong northeast monsoon. On 8-9 February 2021, there will be low pressure levels and BREEZE* winds blowing from the Gulf of Thailand.

1: Provinces in the central lowlands:

* Minimum temperature 19-20 ° C

* Maximum temperature 31-34 ° C

* On 8-9 February, minimum temperatures of 22-25 ° C maximum 28-31 ° C with light to moderate rain in Takeo, Kandal, Kampong Speu, Prey Veng, Pursat, Battambang and Pailin provinces.

2: Provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau

* Minimum temperature is 16-19 ° C

* Maximum temperature is 31-34 ° C

* On 8-9 February, minimum temperatures of 20-23 ° C and maximum 28-31 ° C with light rain in Tbong Khmum and Kampong Cham provinces.

3: Coastal areas

* Minimum temperature is 20-23 ° C

* Maximum temperature is 28-31 ° C

* On 8-9 February, minimum temperatures of 21-24 ° C and maximum 27- 30 ° C. Light to moderate rain in Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot and Kep provinces.

*BREEZE probably refers to the winter sea breeze, which is a common wind which blows around the Gulf of Thailand during cold season..