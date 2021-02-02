Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of February 2, 2021, announcing that no new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country. One patient was successfully treated, and discharged from hospital.

The 22-year-old Cambodian female from Siem Reap Province was diagnosed after returning from Thailand on January 11. After test results were returned negative, she was released from treatment.

87 workers have so far been diagnosed after returning from Thailand, with 73 of them treated and discharged.

As of the morning of February 2, a total of 466 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, a total of 444 cases have been treated, and 22 cases are currently in hospitals around the country.