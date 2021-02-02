Residents of Kampong Leng district, Kampong Chhnang province, still believe in the power of a thousand-year-old statue.

The female statue that emerged from the ground on July 4, 2017 and was found by residents of Prasat village, Dar commune, Kampong Leng district.

At present, the pagoda committee and the people have prepared to put the statue in Neak Ta hut made of concrete, welded with strong metal near the temple to worship, according to the belief that is a powerful deity, with people near and far coming to pray every day.

Ta Nep Kok, an 83-year-old guardian of the deity, said that the statue was taken by the committee and placed at the foot of the temple. They made a strong stone arch with three layers of weld metal around the top and bottom to prevent thieves.

He said that the people and the pagoda committee made a water pipe to drain the water over the statue that flowed back down so that the people could filter the now sacred liquid and use it according to their respective beliefs.

Mr. Ta Nep Kok also confirmed that because this female idol is very powerful, in the past, people came from near and far to light incense and pray for peace and other wishes. Most of them always succeeded as intended and also brought offerings to say goodbye almost every day.

He also called on people who are afraid and have faith to come and pray for true aspirations.

The director of the provincial department of culture and fine arts, Sok Thuok, told reporters that the goddess weighed more than 40 kilograms and was made of sandstone in the 11th century. It was found by two girls, Yan Van and Sol Chenda, herding cows on the afternoon of July 4, 2017, after a heavy rain. People then took it to worship at In this pagoda.

Mr. Sok Thuok further stated that in the past, the Provincial Department of Culture had also requested for ancient deities of great value to be considered as a cultural property of this nation to be stored in the National Museum, but the local people refused to hand this one over.

After seeing that the people have faith, the Ministry decided to let the people keep this deity in Wat Prasat for a while.

But the commission and the people also signed a contract with the department to ensure the management and protection of the statue. If the artifact is lost, the committee that signed the contract will be held responsible before the law. KPT