Phnom Penh: A foreigner was missing for 3 to 4 days, so a friend went to his room and found it locked. Police were alerted and went to the scene on February 1, 2021 at 4.30 pm and found the man dead inside..

Police say CIAN FERGAL TIERNEY, a 44-year-old Irish worked as an online teacher. He was renting Room 502, 5th Floor, Street 450, Group 26, Village 4, Sangkat Toul Tum Poung Ti. 1 Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

Police set up a committee to open the room and found the foreigner hanging in the bathroom. He had been there for sometime. The body was autopsied by doctors and police from the Phnom Penh Municipal Technical Office and specialized doctors. (Source omitted)