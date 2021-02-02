Battambang: Two suspects involved in smuggling Cambodian migrant workers across the Thai border were arrested by a joint police force. at the Svay Chek corridor in Kamrieng district.

The arrest took place on January 31, 2021 at 12:55 pm in Svay village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province.

The two suspects are named Keo Chreung, male, 57 years old, living in Svay Village, Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province and Chan male, 44 years old, living in Svay village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province. They were accused of bring 4 Cambodian workers (1 female) into Cambodia illegally.

In front of the police, the two suspects confessed that they had indeed brought the four workers, charging a fee of 1,000 baht ($33) per person to cross the border into Cambodia’s Kamrieng district.

The pair are being prepared for court. KPT