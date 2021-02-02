Battambang: On January 31, 2021, the Director of the Minor Crimes Police Office of Battambang Police led a force in the office to bring users of amplified car loudspeakers in Battambang City at night down to the station for education.

It should be noted that in the past, some car and tricycle drivers have pimped their rides by redesigning and equipping them with loud speakers and modified lights, and driving around at night, disturbing the lives of local people. Sometimes they drive at high speeds and savagely, leading to anarchy and affect social order.

Authorities detained the users of the loudspeakers and sent them to the Road Traffic Police Office for education, instructing them to stop such activities. KBN