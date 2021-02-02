Siem Reap Province: On the evening of February 1, 2021, the verdict of Mr. Hiek Chanleang, Deputy Governor of Khan 7 Makara was announced. He was sentenced to 6 months, but this was suspended and he was released from detention.

He was arrested with his mistress, Heng Bolen, a 25-year-old, in a condominium after a complaint from the man’s legal wife, a 41-year-old female civil servant.

After hearing the answers of the specialized office and with the order of the Provincial Prosecutor, the specialized forces arrested Hiek Chanleang, male, and sent the case to the Siem Reap Provincial Court, while Bolen, his younger lover, was allowed to return home.

This is reportedly sending a message to husbands who like chasing after young women and forgetting their wives and children. AREY

*The 2006 Monogamy Law has been rarely used in the past, but just last week there was a report of a man who claimed to have been estranged from his wife for 6 years receiving a 4 month jail sentence under Articles 7 and 10.

Article 7:

Adultery is the act of a married man having sexual intercourse with a woman who is not his wife,

or the act of a married woman having sexual intercourse with a man who is not her husband.

A person commits the offence of adultery if:

• he has sexual intercourse with another woman while he is still married to his wife, and

his marriage is not yet dissolved.

• she has sexual intercourse with another man while she is still married to her husband, and

her marriage is not yet dissolved.

Article 10:

Anyone convicted of the offences in article 6 and article 7 of this law will be sentenced to a term

of imprisonment of between 1 month and 1 year or a fine of between 200,000 riels and

1,000,000 riels, or both.



