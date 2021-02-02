Preah Sihanouk Province: According to the report from police, the was a fatal traffic incident at 15:30 on February 1, 2021 on National Road 4 in front of PTT gas station in Village 2, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville.

A car (unknown brand) driving out of Sihanoukville collided with a black SIRUIS motorcycle ridden by Chik Srey Pich, female, 15 years old, accompanied by her brother, an 11-year-old boy named Chik Sorya, from Village 1, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville. The vehicles were both traveling in the same direction.

The boy, Chik Sorya, was killed at the scene. The girl, Chik Srey Pich, was slightly injured.



After the incident, the car drove away from the scene, and the authorities are continuing to search for the car and driver. NKD