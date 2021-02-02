Phnom Penh: Daun Penh local authorities detained 11 men for urinating against trees, in gardens, up walls and other public places in the district.

After they had finished, the district forces invited them to come to Daun Penh district hall for education and instructed them to spray and clean the place where they defecated before allowing them to return home.

The district administration urges citizens to use public or private bathrooms to avoid causing poor sanitation and affect public health.

In the campaign to clean up the streets, authorities have arrested 42 people and sent them for education. NKD