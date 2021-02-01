Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on February 1, confirming a new case of COVID-19.

A 20-year-old Cambodian female from Bakan, Pusat Province had returned from Thailand on January 15th, and was found with COVID-19 after the third test. She is currently receiving treatment at Pailin Provincial hospital.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the patient returned from Thailand with a friend. Because this friend was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health conducted the third test on the patient and the result was positive.

So far, a total of 87 workers have been diagnosed after returning from Thailand, with 72 of them treated and discharged.

As of the morning of February 1, Cambodia had confirmed a total of 466 cases, treated a total of 443 cases, and 23 cases are currently in hospital.