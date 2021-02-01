Phnom Penh: A man driving at high speed hit a car that was crossing the road in front of him, then continued to hit a concrete divider, causing minor injuries on both sides.

The accident happened at 10:40 pm on January 31, 2021, along the Russian Federation in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, they saw an orange NISSAN car with license plate number 2AI-1048, driven by a man traveling along the Russian Federation Road in a north-south direction. This car turned to drive across the road, when suddenly another black TUNDRA car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BG-4176, driven by a man with passengers, came from the at high speed. The Tundra smashed into the Nissan, which lost control and crashed into the road divider.

After the incident, the local authorities, in cooperation with the traffic police, came down to coordinate with both parties, but because they did not agree, the two vehicles were stored at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office. Phnom Penh is waiting for the case to be resolved later. NKD