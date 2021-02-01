Phnom Penh: A man on a Scoopy hit Bentley parked on the road at 10 pm on January 29, 2021, causing the rider minor injuries. The incident occurred along Sisowath Quay, around the stone pier in front of an unnamed apartment in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district.

Security guards near the scene said that before the incident, a black Bentley car with license plate Cambodia MS9899 driven and accompanied by a group of Chinese men and women stopped on the road. The group then went into the apartment building together. Around an hour later, a man riding a red and white Honda Scoopy with license plate Phnom Penh 1CA-5637 traveling along Sisowath Quay from north to south at high speed hit the car from behind, causing damage to the rear bumper and damage to the front part of the motorcycle and minor injuries to the motorcyclist.

After the incident, the car owner did not demand compensation from the motorcyclist, agreeing to take the motorcycle and car to be repaired. MCPN