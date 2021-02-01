Banteay Meanchey: Twenty-five live pigs transported from Thailand without proper documents were seized at 7:35 a.m. on January 31, 2021.

The seizure was ordered by Mr. Tan Phannara, the Royal Government of Cambodia delegate in charge of the Director General Animal health and animal production, government veterinarians and police from Svay Chek District Inspectorate, intercepted a white Ssangyong car, a 15-seater passenger car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AH-1047.

According to the driver, he had been transporting live pigs from Thailand through 1 port in Chak Puok village, Slor Kram commune, Svay Chek district, Banteay Meanchey province without any permit. The team stopped him on Te Haing Road, Kork Roka Village, Tapen Commune, Svay Chek District, Banteay Meanchey Province.

After stopping the pig truck, the team brought the animals to the General. Department of Animal Health and Animal Production to deal with legal procedures. KPT