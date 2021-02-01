Siem Reap Province: Mr. Hiek Chanleang, known as the Deputy Governor of Khan 7 Makara in Phnom Penh, was arrested after his wife complained to the Siem Reap Provincial Military Police. He wad detained, along with his girlfriend in connection with “adultery” at 11:30 pm, January 30, 2021.

He was with his mistress, who lives in a condominium in Siem Reap, and is now having his case prepared for the Siem Reap Provincial Court. After questioning his mistress was allowed to go home.

According to the official GRK Siem Reap Page, at 23:30 on January 30, 2021, forces arrived at a condo in Krous Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

Inside were 25-year-old female from Sangkat Boeung Tumpun, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, and Hiek Chanleang, male, 42 years old, a Civil Servant, staying together in the same room.

The pair were brought to the specialized office for questioning in connection with alleged adultery.



After hearing the answers of the specialized office and with the order of the Provincial Prosecutor, the specialized forces arrested Hiek Chanleang, male, and sent the case to the Siem Reap Provincial Court, while Bolen, his younger lover, was allowed to return home.



The operation came after a complaint from the victim, a 41-year-old female civil servant, currently residing in Boeung Chhouk village, Niroth commune, Chbar Ampov district, Phnom Penh, who is the legal wife of the suspect. NKD

*The 2006 Monogamy Law has been rarely used in the past, but just last week there was a report of a man who claimed to have been estranged from his wife for 6 years receiving a 4 month jail sentence under Articles 7 and 10.

Article 7:

Adultery is the act of a married man having sexual intercourse with a woman who is not his wife,

or the act of a married woman having sexual intercourse with a man who is not her husband.

A person commits the offence of adultery if:

• he has sexual intercourse with another woman while he is still married to his wife, and

his marriage is not yet dissolved.

• she has sexual intercourse with another man while she is still married to her husband, and

her marriage is not yet dissolved.

Article 10:

Anyone convicted of the offences in article 6 and article 7 of this law will be sentenced to a term

of imprisonment of between 1 month and 1 year or a fine of between 200,000 riels and

1,000,000 riels, or both.