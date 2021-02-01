Phnom Penh: A drunk man drove a Camry XLE, into 13 motorbikes parked on the sidewalk and then hit 3 more parked cars, causing a surprise at 10:20 pm on January 31, 2021 in front of V.Friend Restaurant along Street 156 in Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a white Camry Hybrid with license plate Phnom Penh 2U-7566 drunk driving along Route 156 from west to east at high speed. At the scene, the car suddenly swerved to the left and collided with 13 motorcycles parked on the sidewalk. But the car did not run slow down, turned to the right, hit a white RAV4 car with license plate Phnom Penh 2W-1033, which was parked on the sidewalk, and the car pushed the RAV4 into a Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-4791 parked on the same sidewalk. The Toyota Prius backed up and crashed into another parked Camrywith license plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-3956.

The driver of the car was immediately taken to the Veal Vong Administrative Police Station for questioning.

Later, the owner of the Camry which was slightly damaged, did not want to have a long story and drove away from the scene without claiming any compensation.

After the incident, 13 motorcycles and 3 cars, including the Camry that caused the accident, were taken to the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for the settlement and legal procedures. POST NEWS