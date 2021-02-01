Sihanoukville: On January 31, 2021, at 1 pm, a Chinese man stabbed another Chinese man to death, according to a confession made to Provincial Police.

In front of the police, the unidentified Chinese man confirmed that on January 30, 2021, at about 8:30 pm in an apartment building (*appears to be worker dorms), on the ground floor in Room A108, in Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, he used a knife to stab a Chinese victim, a male resident who was lying in bed.

Immediately after receiving the information, the criminal police planning team, in cooperation with the Sangkat 3 administrative post, went to the scene and found the victim’s body in a white Toyota ALPHARD with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-9208.

The crime scene was handed over to the Police Technical and Scientific Office for inspection, forensic examination and seizure of evidence. The suspect is continuing to be questioned. RASMEI