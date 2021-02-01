Phnom Penh: After gunshots were reported, Phnom Penh Armed Forces besieged a building “Ly Sichin” in Koh Pich, and intial reports suggest police arrested six people; five Chinese and a Cambodian. Two pistols were confiscated.

The reports of gunshots were received at 10:30 pm on January 31, from the building named Li Xijin on the 8th floor. About 20 minutes later, the military police and the joint police force arrived at the scene.

According to a security guard on duty at Koh Pich at the time of the incident, he was sitting at the target of Borei Vorachon when he heard a gunshot from the building, but did not know what happened.

Photos a[[ear to show arrests being made and an injured man being removed on a stretcher. More details are expected to be released later. KOHSANTEPHEAP