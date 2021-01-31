Svay Rieng Province: A young factory worker was discovered passed out by villagers on a plot of land next to National Road 1. It was claimed

she was sedated by a group of suspects and a large amount of property was stolen. This incident caused a surprise at 8 am on January 31, 2021 in Prey Samphor village, Buor commune, Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province.

According to the police of Svay Teap district, the victim was named Vet Samrang, 20 years old, a factory worker, residing in Sangkros village, Buor commune, Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province

The lost property and jewelry include a gold necklace weighing 5 grams, a platinum necklace weighing 1.5 grams, two platinum bracelets valued at $ 350, two platinum rings weighing 2 grams, 450,000 riels and a mobile phone.

The victim told police that before the incident, she went to the market alone to buy groceries, and a group of unknown suspects approached and slapped her on the shoulder, and she lost consciousness. The next thing she knew she was on the plot of land next to National Road No. 1 and had lost all her jewelry.

Currently, the district police are questioning the victim and promise to search for the culprits and bring them to justice. NKD