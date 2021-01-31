Tse Chi Lop is the alleged mastermind behind an international crime super-syndicate named Sam Gor, also known as “The Company”. In recent years the methamphetamine trade has boomed, with Cambodia becoming both a transit country and major market for cheaper, stronger ‘Chinese Tea‘, known as ice.

A Reuters report in 2019 stated that Tse was a “Canadian national”. Dubbed Asia’s El Chapo, he was recently arrested attempting to leave Amsterdam Schipol airport on a flight to Canada.

An interesting video has just been released documenting the history of the Sam Gor syndicate and arrest Tse Chi Lop.