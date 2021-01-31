Phnom Penh: On January 29, 2021, at around 12:30, police arrested two suspects in connection with an aggravated theft (seizure of a bag, mobile phone) which took place in front of House 41E, Street 228, Group 11, Village 4, Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, on December 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM.

1- Rith Chanboth, Male, 16 years old, a student from Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh was detained in front of House 20, Street 324, Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

2- Heng Visal,, 17 years old, a student from Phnat Village, Sangkat Steung Meanchey 2, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. He was arrested in front of rented house No. 353, Concrete Street, Sangkat Steung Meanchey 2, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

Captured evidence: – 1 Honda Bit motorcycle, year 2021, engine number 9000200, with license plate Phnom Penh 1IL 81167.

The victim, Khim Bunnak, male, 61 years old, Khmer, from Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh is a Journalist for Koh Santepheap.

He was robbed of his bag with two mobile phones.

The suspects were sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to be processed. PPR