Phnom Penh: A young man and two women were injured, after a car they were in crashed, overturned and dragged for several meters along the road at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021, along Kampuchea Krom Road / corner of Russian Federation, Sangkat Toek Laak 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a young man and two other women were in the Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH 6574 travelling along Kampuchea Krom at high speed.

At the scene, the car attempted to turn onto Russian Federation, but hit the sidewalk at speed causing the car to flip. One woman suffered head injuries and a man and another woman were slightly injured. They were taken to hospital in a private ambulance. PPR