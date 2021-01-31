Pursat Province: A joint force of Phnom Kravanh district, including police, military police and village guards on a search and destroy mission found over 6,000 marijuana plants being grown on two illicit plantations.

Police operation to crack down on the theft of marijuana cultivation took place on the morning of Saturday, January 30, 2021, in the forest area at the point of the pile in Veal Vong village, Rokat commune. Phnom Kravanh District, Pursat Province.

Sources from the co-operation force said that the first site was over an area of ​​19 meters wide by 40 meters long, equal to the total area of ​​approximately 760 square meters with 3655 plants of marijuana. The second location has an area of ​​20 meters wide by 35 meters long, equal to a total area of ​​about 700 square meters, with 2534 plants of devil’s lettuce. In total 6189 were found.

The source added that all plants were burned and the perpetrators were being investigated. No arrests were made. NKD