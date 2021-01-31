Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health released the daily update on the morning of January 31, 2021, confirming the discovery of one new case of COVID-19 in a man arriving from the Philippines.

The latest patient is a 29-year-old Indonesian man who traveled from the Philippines via South Korea on January 29, 2021. The patient is currently being treated at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis in Phnom Penh.

There were 120 passengers on the flight. The 119 passengers with negative test results will be monitored for 14 days at hotels in Phnom Penh and others at the quarantine center.

Cambodia has now confirmed 465 cases, of which 443 have been treated and 22 are currently in hospital.