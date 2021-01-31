Battambang: A total of 14 young men and women, some armed with knives, swords and axes, were detained by police in parks around Battambang city on January 30, 2021.

They were taken questioning and education, and after signing a contract in front of their guardians, were allowed to go home.

Battambang City Inspector Chhang Vann Chhay said that the gang consisted of three different groups of men and women, and night patrols had been set up to stop them from gathering in parks in Battambang city. The inspector confirmed that some of the gangsters were holding swords, knives and axes in their hands, which they were ready to fight with their rival gangs.

The latest operation took place from 1:00 am to 3:00 am. Some youths told the authorities that they were carrying knives, swords or axes at night for fear of being approached by rivals, so took weapons to protect themselves.

According to a police report, the 14 gangsters were mostly aged 16-17. Mr. Chhang Vann Chhay confirmed that according to the policy of the provincial commissioner, only professional officers were allowed to interrogate them and confiscate the evidence. Parents and guardians were called to alert them of the activities of their children wandering home at night, and were made to promise not to let it happen again, or further action would be taken. MCPN