Story One

Phnom Penh: At 12:40 am on January 30, 2021, there was a traffic accident in which a man suspected of being drunk drove a Prius into a man on a ZoomerX, and dragged him along the road for nearly 1 km, causing serious injuries. The incident occurred along National Road 2, in Sangkat Chak Angre Krom, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

After the crash, the driver was chased by local people and handed over to the police for questioning. The injured man was sent to the hospital for treatment. POST NEWS

Story Two

Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 11:34 pm on January 29, 2021, along Veng Sreng in front of Independent Market 3 in Sangkat Stung Meanchey 3, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, there was a traffic accident caused by a suspected drunk driver in a Prius.

The car hit a road divider, then span and hit a lamppost and a wall.



The incident did not cause any injuries.