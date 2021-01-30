Pursat Province: Major General Chea Arun, Acting Inspector of Bakan District Police Inspectorate, led his subordinates to cooperate with local authorities to crack down on people growing marijuana.



Authorities cooperated in cracking down on the illegal cultivation of marijuana on the morning of Friday, January 29, 2021 in Khvav village, Romlech commune, Bakan district, Pursat province.

As a result of the crackdown, 238 fresh marijuana plants were found, including 166 large and 72 small cannabis plant.

The house of Keo Chhum, male, 80 years old, had 40 trees planted. At the house of Sen Youv, male, 58 years old, 15 trees were found. More were planted at the house of the name Khorn Kha, a 60-year-old Cambodian woman, and others at the house of Touch Chreak Ch, a 22-year-old Cambodian woman in the same commune.

The source added that at present, all the marijuana exhibits have been sent to the Bakan District Police Inspectorate, waiting to be burned. NKD