Man Ruins Brand New Raptor

Phnom Penh: A brand new Ford Raptor car was driving smoothly, when suddenly it fell into a ditch and flipped upside down. It is suspected that the driver was not technically proficient.

The crash occurred at 1:30 pm on January 30, 2021 at the base of Phum Chong bridge. Road, Sangkat Ponsaing, Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh.

The Raptor with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ 4768 was driven by an unidentified man.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, the car was driving along the road from north to south. Nobody was injured, and after the incident, the car owner called the crane to remove the car and take it to be repaired. POST NEWS

