Five ancient Khmer statues dating back to the 6th century will be sent back from the United States to the Kingdom of Cambodia. They are due to arrive on September 18, 2021, after nearly three years of negotiations. The family of the late Douglas Latchford agreed to return all Cambodian artifacts their possession to Cambodia. Latchford was indicted by he FBI shortly before his death.

In addition, more than 100 Cambodian stone and bronze artifacts, as well as many other Cambodian cultural treasures, will be returned to Cambodia with the signing of the repatriation agreement on September 18, 2021.

Her Excellency Dr. Pheung Sakona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, also expressed her gratitude for the valuable contribution of The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigation Agency, and the US Embassy in Phnom Penh who have been working with the Ministry for more than 3 years to negotiate the transfer of all these invaluable Cambodian cultural assets to Cambodia.