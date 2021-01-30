Pursat Province: A man was seriously injured and sent to hospital following a gasoline explosion. In addition, the fire damaged a stall, property and equipment.

The incident caused a surprise at 3:30 pm on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Chrap Lok point in Veal village, Samrong commune, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province.

According to local authorities, the stall, measuring 4 meters by 4 meters, with a galvanized roof, corrugated iron walls, and floorboards was completely burnt down.

The damaged items include a motorcycle, 200 duck eggs, 12 kg of meatballs, 8 cases of Cambodian beer, 1 case of Anchor beer, 3 cases of Champan, 2 cases of Carabao, 3 cases of Bacchus Case, 4 cases of Sting, 2 cases of spirits, 2 cases of fruit juice, 5 cases of ice, 2 cases of baby milk, 2 cases of M drinks and 50,000 Riels.

The same source continued that the owner, Nop Den, male, 23 years old, was severely injured and was sent to the Phnom Kravanh District Referral Hospital immediately with his wife (who was not injured).

Authorities inspected and researched the incident, and concluded that the owner of the stall (Nop Den) was pumping gas while smoking. NKD