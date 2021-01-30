Sihanoukville: Authorities reported that a schoolboy was seriously injured at the Cambodia-Japan Sakura School (Rolok Dam) in Village 1, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville at 10:30 AM on January 30, 2021.

Police said that children had climbed on the gate and played with it before it fell and hit a 5-year-old boy named So Chin, a kindergarten student from Village 3 Sangkat 1.

Immediately after the incident, the boy was sent to the Sete Clinic in Sihanoukville. NKD