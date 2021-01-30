Kampot: CMAC responded to requests from residents who had spotted a 750-pound (around 340 Kg) M-117 bomb in Banteay Mean Rith village, Kandal commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province, which had been buried at a depth of about 5 meters.

The M-117 is an air-dropped demolition bomb used by the United States since the early 1950s. It is a demolition bomb, using time delayed fuzes which allow the bomb to burrow into a building or other structure before detonating.

During the Vietnam war, this bomb was carried by the B-52, F-100 Super Sabre, F-104 Starfighter, F-105 Thunderchief, B-57 Canberra, F-111, F-5, A-1 Skyraider, A-4 Skyhawk and F-4 Phantom. The bomb was only withdrawn from service in 2015.