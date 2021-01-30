Sihanoukville: On 30 January 2021, police investigating cases of targeted theft with aggravating circumstances announced the arrests of 18 young people. 1

The crackdown took place just before noon on January 29, 2021, and this group was involved with stealing and street snatching incidents almost every day, targeting national tourists and international guests in Sihanoukville.

The 18 suspects are all aged between 12 and 21 years old, including three young women.

Major General Chuon Narin said that the materials confiscated included: 4 motorcycles, 3 small packets of suspected drug, 1extenable baton stick, 1 paring knife and a catapult. The suspects and police exhibits are to be sent to court to be punished according to law. AREY