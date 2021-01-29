Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health released the daily update, announcing that two more COVID-19 cases were detected on January 28, and ten patients were successfully treated and discharged.

1. A 27-year-old Cambodian female from Pailin Province, returned from Thailand on January 14. The second test result was positive, and she is currently receiving treatment at Pailin Provincial Government.

2. A 60-year-old Cambodian woman who arrived from South Korea on January 15. The test result was positive, but test results of 120 passengers on the same plane were negative.

Of the ten treated and discharged, eight were migrant workers returning from Thailand- two men and six women.

The other two patients were a 36-year-old Cambodian woman who was diagnosed after returning from the United States on January 12 and a 33-year-old Indonesian woman who was diagnosed after arriving in Cambodia from Indonesia on January 12. She continues to stay in Hospital to take care of her one-year-old son who was diagnosed on January 18.

So far, a total of 85 workers have been diagnosed after returning from Thailand, and 68 of them were treated and discharged.

As of January 29, Cambodia has confirmed 463 cases, with 438 cases treated, and 25 cases currently in hospital.