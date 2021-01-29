Takeo: Under the guidance of Major General Sok Samnang, Takeo Provincial Police Commissioner, an operation was launched on rogue farmers who secretly grow marijuana in Kirivong district. The authorities of the district police inspectorate climbed a mountainand found some more marijuana crops on the morning of the 28th January 2021.

Colonel Yuk Sarath, Kirivong District Police Inspector, said that the district inspectorate was constantly looking in the mountains for marijuana secretly planted in the valley. At 7:30 on the 28th, his forces found and destroyed plants growing in locations along with 3 water reservoirs at the foot of Dob Kamreng mountain in Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong (the Green Triangle) with an area of ​​about 862 square meters.

Nobody was on the land when the police called. KPT