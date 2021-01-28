Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of January 28, 2021, announcing the discovery of one new case of COVID-19 in a Cambodian worker traveling from Thailand across, while five patients were discharged from hospital.

The latest patient is a 42-year-old Cambodian woman from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province. She traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 12, 2021. This was reportedly her fourth test, and she is currently being treated at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The discharged patients were:

1. A 32-year-old Cambodian woman fromKamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

2. A 27-year-old Cambodian man from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

3. A 30-year-old Cambodian man from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

4. A 30-year-old Cambodian woman from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

They were all released from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

5. A 43-year-old Cambodian woman from Krakor District, Pursat Province, who was a passenger from the United States, via South Korea to Cambodia on January 7, 2021. She was released from the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis C in Phnom Penh.

As of January 28, 2021, 461 cases have been detected, of which 428 have been treated and 33 are currently hospitalized.