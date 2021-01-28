Phnom Peng: A man, suspected of being drunk, crashed a Prius into a shopkeeper’s house, causing damage to a large number of items. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident happened at 1 am on January 28, 2021, along Street 1986 at right angles to Street 1007 in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving with woman in a blue Prius- Phnom Penh 2BH-4500 along Street 1007 in a north-south direction at a high speed. At the corner of 1986, the car did not turn, but drove straight into the shopkeeper’s house, causing extensive damage to property.

After the incident, the local police arrived, and both parties argued at the scene for around half an hour without coming to any agreement. Police then took the car to store Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate, awaiting a resolution. NKD