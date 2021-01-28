Phnom Penh: On January 28, 2021, 42-year-old Koam Sithon was remanded in custody in Prey Sor Prison in connection with a drunk driving incident that left a woman dead. The victim was due to be married only 10 days later.

Defendant Koam Sithon was charged by Prosecutor Say Nora with “reckless driving, negligence or negligence” resulting in the death of another person under Article 85 of the Law on Road Traffic and the provisions of Article 44, Article 124 of Code of Criminal Procedure. He faces up to five years in prison for the offense.

The woman, Lim Srey Heng, 28, died instantly at the scene and another man was slightly injured when the drunk man crashed his Alphard at 8pm on Saturday. January 23, 2021, in front of Borey Peng Huoth, Street 217 in Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The other injured victim is Him Sopheak, male, 38 years old, who was riding a black 2017 Dream Series motorcycle.

As well as the two motorcycles, two cars were also damaged; a Mazda and a Camry.

Sources at the scene said that the Alphard car was first seen along Route 217 from south to north, and collided with the Mazda in front of Wat Sambo Meas. The vehicle also tried drive away and hit the Camry. The Camry driver gave chase, before the Alphard collided with two motorcycles.

The driver was taken to the police station at Stung Meanchey III. AREY