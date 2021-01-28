A Chinese man in his 50s had a seizure and died at the entrance of Chbar Ampov vegetable market.

Witnesses said the incident happened at 7:40 a.m. on January 28 along Street 369 in Sangkat Chbar Ampov II, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Witnesses added that while the victim was carrying vegetables on a tricycle, when he suddenly fell to his knees and had seizures.

According to the vegetable sellers at the Chbar Ampov vegetable market, the victim was a Chinese chef, who always came to buy vegetables to cook every morning.

Mr. Yin Vuth, chief of Chbar Ampov II commune, confirmed that the body of the victim was taken to Wat Po Preah Bat, also known as Wat Chbar Ampov, located at Along National Road 1, Sangkat Chbar Ampov II, Khan Chbar Ampov, to wait for the Chinese Embassy to participate in the autopsy. Authorities have not yet identified the body. KPT