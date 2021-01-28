Phnom Penh: The Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office, in cooperation with local authorities, cracked down on aggravated prostitution cases- taking beautiful young women to have sex with guests in guesthouses and hotels in exchange for money. Detectives arrested a female broker and seven women, including five minors.

The operation led to the arrest of a female suspect; a manager, and seven female victims at 2 pm on January 28, 2021 at Ta Oum Phum Restaurant. Kien Khleang, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the broker, Chhay Chantha, 33, a Cambodian national, lives in a rented house on Concrete Road, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh. Three women were detained at Ta Ov Restaurant, Kien Khleang Village, Sangkat. Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva and four more female victims were detained at the Heng Mohasal Guesthouse on National Road 6A, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

According to the women, Ta Ov restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with many young women serving customers. When young women are needed for sex outside, Chhay Chantha is called by phone, and takes the girls, between the ages of 15 and 16, to the customers and charges between $100 to $150.

The suspect takes $15 to $20 in fees, and asks for $20 to $50 as an extra commission from the clients.

The suspect is being held at the Anti-Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office for questioning and authorities are building a case to be sent to court for further proceedings. The female victims were handed over to the Phnom Penh Department of Social Affairs for education. FAST