Kandal Province: A young worker at a guesthouse, was killed by two unidentified suspects, who took the victim’s motorbike and the motorbike of the owner of the guesthouses and escaped.

The murder was discovered at around 5:30 AM on January 28, 2021 at the guesthouse 362 in Doeum Kor village, Doeum Mean commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province.

According to Takhmao police, the victim was a 15-year-old boy named Chan Sokheang, alias Vy, who lived in a rented room in Doeum Kor village, Doeum Mean commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province.

*EDIT: Another source named the victim as Chan Sok Kheang, 15 years old, a 7th grade student and employee of 362 Khmer guesthouse, staying at the scene. His mother’s name is Lon Taing Eng, 53 years old, who works as a cleaner at the 362 Guesthouse 362. The woman is poor and has four children.

The stolen motorcycle was a Honda C125, 2018, license plate Phnom Penh 1GP-6929. A blue VIVO mobile phone belonging to the victim is also missing.

Evidence left included; smoked cigarettes, cans of ANCHOR beer and Coca-Cola and a gray long-sleeved shirt of the suspect.*





The source said that before the incident on January 27, 2021 at 18:15, the victim came to work in the guesthouse 362 as usual. At 7:30 p.m., the owner of the guest house locked his Honda motorcycle with a yellow YAMAHA motorcycle, and at 21:30, went to bed, leaving the motorbike with the victim.

At 5:30 in the morning on January 28, 2021, the owner of the guesthouse woke up, opened the door and came out and found his motorcycle, had disappeared, and then looked for the victim, but could not find him. He checked the security camera and saw one of the suspects in Room 7 who stole the motorbike.

He then went to check every room, but could not find the victim. As room 7 was locked, he took the key and unlocked the door. Suddenly, he saw the body lying on the bed alone, covered with a towel and a pillow over his face. Seeing this, the owner went to check on whether the boy was dead, and called the police.



After the Takhmao police received the information, they immediately reported to the provincial police to inspect and concluded that this was a murder case. A search is now underway for the two suspects. NKD (WARNING: Crime scene images in link)