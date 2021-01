Sihanoukville: A truck driving down a slope with broken brakes crashed into people’s houses, causing a surprise in Village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville on the 27th. January 2021.

Immediately after the accident, local police arrested the driver of the car, 19-year-old Noeun Sitha, for questioning.

Experts have taken him to the administrative police station to settle the case with the victims according to legal procedures. AREY