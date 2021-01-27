Phnom Penh: A group of young men armed with swords attacked a Grade 12 who was riding a motorcycle, making him fall and hit his head, causing serious injuries. He later died after being sent to the hospital. Police say a total of 7 suspects have now been arrested.

The incident is being treated as a murder case, and occurred at 8:30 pm on January 21, 2021, along National Road 6 at the point between the 11th and 12th bridges in Chambok Meas village, Bak Kheng commune. Chroy Changva district.

The victim, Sao Piseth, a 12th grade student at Chea Sim High School in Boeung Keng Kang, resided in Borey Serey Mongkul, Sangkat Roka Khpos, Takhmao City, Kandal Province. He suffered serious head injuries and died on arrival at Calmette Hospital.

According to the report from the police of Chroy Changvar district, the suspects were arrested by the police one after another from 7:00 pm on January 25, 2021, starting in Andong village, Kork Roka commune, Prek Pnov district and continuing to Kdei Chas village, Bak Kheng commune and ended in Chheuteal village, Prek Anchanh commune, Muk Kampoul district, Kandal province at 1:10 pm on January 26, 2021- four days after the murder.

The seven suspects are currently being held in custody at the Chroy Changvar Police Inspectorate and are being referred to court for further proceedings. KHMER NOTE