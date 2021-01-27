Phnom Penh: A man who told three Chinese business people he could secure them Cambodian citizenship and embezzled $ 76,000 was arrested and sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of January 27, 2021 for questioning.

The arrested suspect has been named as Sin Davuth, 46 years old, from Boeung Chhouk Village, Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo. He was the General Manager of Goldwell Company.

According to the complaints that led to the arrest, in August 2019, Sin Davuth, the general manager of the company told his Chinese boss he would help three Chinese to apply for Cambodian citizenship. The three Chinese are Yam Tak Chung, Lam Lai and Qin Zhewei.

10 checks from the Union Commercial Bank of Cambodia totaling $76,000 were handed over, with the suspect promising to get the results in 90 days to get the results.

When the deadline came, there was no summoning for citizenship, and Sin Davuth escaped. On March 27, 2020, the Chinese boss found the man, who confessed that he did not take the money to apply for citizenship, but for his personal use and promised to pay it all back. However, since then the money has not been returned, so a lawsuit was filed. KPT