Sihanoukville: Three Chinese men accused of involvement with a shooting and murder in the street in Sihanoukville were taken to court on the morning of January 27.

The three suspects were named as Zhang Xuan Yi, Wu Kai and Huang Kun. They were arrested following the murder, which occurred on the morning of January 21. This morning, he was taken to the Provincial Junior Court for trial.

Police sources said it was discovered that the deceased and the suspects may have had a commercial dispute, but did not disclose which business or job the deceased and suspect were engaged in.

According to a car surveillance video, the suspects chased the victim in cars and fired multiple shots. The deceased, Peng Su, 28, was hit by and died at the scene. Another Chinese man accompanying him was seriously injured.

EDIT: A sizeable quantity of drugs were also seized (Som Pheaktra)