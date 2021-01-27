Sihanoukville : A Chinese man died in Preah Sihanouk Provincial Hospital in the evening of January 26, 2021. Police have initially said the death was caused by a drug overdose.

The man was named as GUO JIABIN, born in Fujian Province, China. He had been staying at Haw Ting Hotel in Group 14, Village 04, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

The body is being kept at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital (Chamkar Chek) pending a decision from the family and the embassy. AREY