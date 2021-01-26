Phnom Penh: Reports say that Chinese and Cambodian workers protested over unpaid salary which has been owed to them for 6 month. The demonstration took place on January 26, 2021 at 9:20 outside Jin Yasing Company, Street 508, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon.

The Chinese and Cambodian workers set fire to tires and held banners in front of The Diamond Home Condominium, Building 10A, Street 446, Sangkat Toul Tompong 1, Khan Chamkar Mon, with 21 representatives, claiming to represent 118 people, demanding the salary that the company still owes them after 6 months without any settlement.

The district authority is contacting the company to negotiate a solution for the workers.