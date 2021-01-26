Koh Kong: A man has been arrested in connection with a brutal rape and murder of young mother, which occurred on January 23, 2021, in Dey Tumneap village, Trapeang Rong commune, Koh Kong district.

The director of the Bureau of Serious Crimes confirmed on the morning of January 26 that it took the police around 30 hours to identify and arrest the suspect.

Suspect’s name is Ou Arifin, alias Him Saath, 20 years old, a Khmer Muslim, working at KKN1 factory and living in rented room, Village 4, Sangkat Dang Tong, Krong Khemarak Phoumin. The victim ,Chheng Savy, a 28-year-old female worker at the KKN4 factory, was from Andong Teuk commune, Botum Sak district.

Experts said that the victim met the suspect through Facebook, and had known him for about a month. On the evening of January 23, the victim missed her child- a 2-year-old boy, and wanted to visit Andong Teuk commune to see him. Knowing this, the suspect volunteered to take her from the Koh Kong Special Economic Zone at 5 pm. At 6 o’clock, the man raped the victim and strangled her. He then hid her body in the forest.

After information from the relatives of the victims, and the follow-up investigation on orders of Major General Kong Mono, Koh Kong Provincial Police Commissioner arrested the suspect at 2 pm on January 25 in the Koh Kong SEZ and confiscated a red ZoomerX 2019 motorcycle. RASMEI