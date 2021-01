Preah Sihanouk Province: A Chinese man was arrested after he took a package of drugs for guests staying in quarantine at a guesthouse in Sihanoukville on the night of January 25, 2021.

According to the police, during the arrest, the police found drugs in a package of bread and another was found in a pack of cigarettes.

The suspect was sent to the Sihanoukville Provincial Police for further legal action. Updates to follow. TNN