Preah Sihanouk Province: (Preliminary information) A Chinese man died after falling from a 20-storey building through the roof of a house, and landing in the into the bathroom.



This incident happened at 7:30 AM on January 26, 2021 in Group 8, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

Authorities are currently conducting an autopsy at the scene and have not yet confirmed the reasons behind the death. NKD

UPDATE: According to the sources, the victim fell from the 13th floor of a 22-story building and broke through the bathroom roof of a house of a nearby resident, which caused immediate death.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what the case is about, but have arrested three Chinese men and women and taken them to the provincial police commissioner for questioning. KPT