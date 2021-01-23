Phnom Penh: A man driving a Ford Raptor at high speed, and suspected of being drunk, swerved and hit a concrete divider.

The incident happened at 1:10 AM on Saturday, January 23, 2021, along National Road 5 in Svay Pak Village, Svay Pak Sangkat, Russey Keo District, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the scene said that before the incident, a drunk man was seen driving a black Ford Raptor with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ.7762 traveling along National Road 5 from north to south. When he arrived at the scene, he swerved to the left and hit the concrete, causing damage. The car tried to drive off, but was unable to.

After the incident, the Raptor was taken to the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. *No word on driver. POST NEWS